Resolution in PA against hike in fertilizer prices

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:PML-N MPA Hina Parvez Butt has filed a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against eight-fold increase in fertilizer prices in the last eight months. In the resolution tabled on Wednesday, she said the government has increased the prices of fertilizers eight times in the last eight months. Despite the reduction in taxes on the fertilizer sector, the prices of fertilizers have been increased during the current financial year.