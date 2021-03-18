close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 18, 2021

Resolution in PA against hike in fertilizer prices

Lahore

LAHORE:PML-N MPA Hina Parvez Butt has filed a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against eight-fold increase in fertilizer prices in the last eight months. In the resolution tabled on Wednesday, she said the government has increased the prices of fertilizers eight times in the last eight months. Despite the reduction in taxes on the fertilizer sector, the prices of fertilizers have been increased during the current financial year.

