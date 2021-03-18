Fraud case registered against 14 officials

Lahore:The Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, registered a case of Rs130 million scam against 14 persons, including Metropolitan Corporation Multan (MCM) Chief Officer Amjad Hussain. The amount was withdrawn from the general head of MC Multan with fake signatures of former Multan Commissioner/MCL Administrator Shanul Haq.

ACE had sent the specimen of Shanul Haq’s signatures for forensic verification which did not match the signatures on the cheques. The matter was referred to ACE by the Multan commissioner’s office after an internal inquiry committee found misappropriation of funds on bogus signatures. Accordingly, a two-member JIT was formed at ACE to thoroughly probe the matter which submitted its findings to the ACE DG. In its final report, the ACE JIT established that an amount of Rs130 million was withdrawn with bogus signatures and it recommended criminal proceedings against all the beneficiaries. Accordingly, a case was registered against those involved in the scam. Commenting on the matter, the ACE DG said that indiscriminate action against all those involved in the scam would be taken.