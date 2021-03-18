28-kanal commercial land reclaimed from Mansha Bomb

LAHORE:Lahore Police along with Lahore Development Authority conducted a grand operation against notorious land grabbers Mansha Bomb and his sons and retrieved 28 kanal commercial land worth billion of rupees of an overseas Pakistani.

The overseas Pakistani, Muhammad Ashraf, had submitted a complaint against illegal occupation of his land at Hakimaan Chowk on PIA Road. Ten reserves of Anti-Riot Force along with DSPs, SHOs and other police officers were deputed to provide complete protection to the staff of LDA and other departments who took part in the operation with heavy machinery.

Meanwhile, Civil Lines police retrieved a house of a citizen, Taj Muhammad, in the Gujjarpura area which had been illegally occupied for the last 13 years. Similarly, a house of a citizen, Rani Bibi, was retrieved in the Mughalpura area. In the Shalamar area, houses, plots and others properties of citizens Adrees, Nasrullah and others were also retrieved from the land grabbers and handed over to the actual owners.

dismissed: Assistant Director Land Record Ms Irum Shehzadi (ADLR) was dismissed from service over corrupt practices. According to Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) spokesperson, a regular inquiry under PEEDA was conducted against her as she carried out transactions of property illegally while she was posted at Arazi Record Centre Model Town Lahore in violation of caution/restriction imposed by NAB.