Dolphin official among three die in road accident

LAHORE:Three persons, including a Dolphin official, lost their lives in a road accident on Raiwind Road on Wednesday.

The deceased official was identified as Tauseef Khan. Two citizens were also killed in the same accident. Tauseef’s colleague Faheem had received injuries and has been admitted to a local hospital.

It was reported that Tauseef and Faheem were patrolling Su-e-Assil Road, Raiwind when a rashly-driven bike rammed into their bike, as a result Tauseef and two on the speeding bike died on the spot and Faheem got injuries. The bodies of three deceased were shifted to morgue.