41 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 41 patients died from COVID-19 and 1,137 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Wednesday, the death toll reached 5,851, while confirmed cases became 189,362 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 16,132 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,565,948 in the province.