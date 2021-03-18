Kahna killings in fact murder in cold blood

LAHORE:The killings of two robbers in the limits of Kahna police on March 13, turned out to be a drama. According to details, the police caught the two robbers out of four alive from a field, gave them a good thrashing and later shot them to death. Police had claimed that the two fired shots at the cops who also retaliated in the same fashion and shot and wounded the two culprits. After finding the incident as suspicious, DIG Operations Lahore has suspended the officers who were involved in the cold-blooded murders. He directed the SSP Operations to look into the incident and submit a report in this regard.