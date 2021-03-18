French theatre director stabbed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Montpellier, France: Top French theatre director Alain Francon was stabbed in the throat on Wednesday outside his hotel in the Mediterranean city of Montpellier, officials said, in a daylight attack the details of which remain unclear. Francon, 76, has been teaching at the National School of Dramatic Arts since mid-February and living in the city’s historic central district, a source close to the inquiry said.