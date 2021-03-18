close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
AFP
March 18, 2021

Alleged victim in Vatican sex abuse trial tells of ‘shock’

World

Vatican City: A man told a Vatican court on Wednesday how a former papal altar boy sexually abused him over a period of six years while both were teens attending a pre-seminary. The alleged victim, now 30, took the stand in the trial, which represents the first time the Vatican has criminally prosecuted alleged acts of clerical sex abuse or their cover-up on its territory.

