Teenage girl fights for life in Myanmar

YANGON: A 16-year-old girl’s life hung in the balance on Wednesday, after she was caught in the crossfire of a crackdown on Myanmar protests, and her parents risked arrest in a frantic bid to get her to hospital.

The country has been in uproar since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February 1 coup, triggering a mass uprising that has brought hundreds of thousands to the streets demanding a return to democracy. But as authorities increasingly turn to lethal means to quash dissent, more and more civilians and bystanders are dying from bullet wounds.

The latest casualty was a schoolgirl known by the pseudonym Ngwe Oo, in Wundwin, a remote town in central Mandalay region, who was on her way to the market when a rubber bullet felled her on Tuesday.

"She was going to buy vegetables, but then the security force shot her from a distance," a doctor told AFP on Wednesday. "She was not even in the protest." What ensued was a frantic six-hour journey to get Ngwe Oo to a hospital, her doctor said -- detailing a stricken healthcare system, driving despite a junta-imposed curfew, and a lack of trust in military-aligned services. Her parents initially took her to a charity-run clinic, which bandaged her head but pronounced her wounds too serious.

Then they went to the town’s hospital, where staff said they did not have the capability to treat Ngwe Oo and referred them to the nearest military hospital in Pyin Oo Lwin -- about three hours away. Doctor La Min, who declined to give his real name for fear of repercussions from the authorities, told AFP the girl’s parents were in despair.