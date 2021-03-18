Team Zee wins TCF Golf tournament at KGC

KARACHI: Team Zee produced a solid performance to win The Citizens Foundation (TCF) Golf Tournament 2021 here at the Karachi Golf Club.

More than a hundred passionate golfers came together on the beautiful KGC golf course to play in support of girls’ education. The tournament was hosted by The Citizens Foundation (TCF) – a leading non-profit organisation that builds and operates schools in the urban slums and rural areas of Pakistan - to raise support for the education of vulnerable girls at risk of dropping out of school after the Covid-19 crisis.

Now in its 17th year, TCF’s Golf Tournament hosted 124 golfers in 31 teams, who played under a Texas Scramble Format while strictly adhering to Covid-19 safety guidelines. Team Zee that included Cmdr Abdul Rehman, Mrs Ghazal Zafar, Khalid Hussain and Sumeha Khalid emerged as winners of the tournament with a net score of -24.5. Team ARY secured the runners-up title.

Prizes were distributed among the winners and runners-up during the presentation ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Mushtaq Chhapra, TCF’s Co-Founder and Director said, “Year after year, we witness an overwhelming support from our incredible community of golfers, the Karachi Golf Club Team and our sponsors, who come together for a cause bigger than themselves. Together with our stakeholders, we are committed to play a key role in resolving the education and bring all our children back to their classrooms once again!”

The main sponsors of the event were Bank Al Habib, KIA Motors Pakistan, Itel Mobile, Samba Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Metropolitan Bank, Meezan Bank and Sufi. In-kind donors who came forward for support included Mospel, Uniferoz, Pakistan Beverage Limited, Selimpex, Millennium Textile, and Interloop Limited.

The tournament was also attended by President Dr Arif Alvi and the first lady of Pakistan, Ms Samina Alvi.