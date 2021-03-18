BSA declared legal entity

KARACHI: Civil Judge Quetta has ruled that Balochistan Squash Association (BSA) headed by Sher Ali Kakar is the genuine body and directed Balochistan Sports Board (BSB) and Balochistan Olympics Association to provide due relief to BSA.

The Civil Judge Quetta after hearing a petition filed by President and Secretary of BSA against Director General Sports, government of Balochistan and President Balochistan Olympics Association (BOA) passed the said order.

The petitioners said that they had been elected as president and secretary of BSA through elections of the body held in April 2019 for 2019-2021 period.

The court then issued notices to the defendants who failed to appear before the court. Ex-parte proceedings were initiated against them.

After the proceedings, the Civil Judge Quetta ruled that the election of BSA held on April 25, 2019, was legal and lawful. The court also directed DG BSB to issue an affiliation letter to the BSA.