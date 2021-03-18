close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 18, 2021

Adeel steers Malir Sports to victory

Sports

 
March 18, 2021

KARACHI: Adeel Jahanzaib captured six wickets to help Malir Sports beat Joharabad Cricket Club by 76 runs in Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament here at TMC Ground.

Malir Sports batted first and were all out for 186 in 36.1 overs. Ameer Zaib (39 runs), Sheeraz Ashraf (36 runs) and Adeel Jhanzaib (35 runs) batted well for the side. Darab Sheikh captured six wickets for 48 runs.

Latest News

More From Sports