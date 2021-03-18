Adeel steers Malir Sports to victory

KARACHI: Adeel Jahanzaib captured six wickets to help Malir Sports beat Joharabad Cricket Club by 76 runs in Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament here at TMC Ground.

Malir Sports batted first and were all out for 186 in 36.1 overs. Ameer Zaib (39 runs), Sheeraz Ashraf (36 runs) and Adeel Jhanzaib (35 runs) batted well for the side. Darab Sheikh captured six wickets for 48 runs.