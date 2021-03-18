Court orders production of case properties in 2005 case against Uzair Baloch

A sessions court on Wednesday sought the ‘missing’ repeater gun, hand grenade and charas that were allegedly seized from suspected gangster Uzair Baloch at the time of his arrest 16 years ago.

Allowing the request of the prosecutor, the additional district and sessions judge South IV ordered the production of the case properties in the court before the next date of hearing. The prosecutor had filed an application in the court seeking adjournment of the examination in chief of a witness for want of case properties and unavailability of some relevant documents.

He said that the first investigation officer of the case, Shabab Haider, had been killed in September 2016 and the prosecution should be given some time to approach the relevant authorities for the custody of the required items. The defence counsel had opposed the plea, arguing the prosecution should have the possession of the case properties and police papers of a case pertaining to 2005.

The judge, however, approved the adjournment plea considering the contention of the prosecutor and ordered him to ensure submission of the said items on the next date. The witness, who was a member of the disbanded Lyari Task Force, had deposed that he had arrested Baloch and his accomplice Gul Hasan in a raid at the Edhi graveyard in Muaripur.