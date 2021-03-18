CTD chief writes to IGP for arrest of MQM-London hitman in Belgium

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh chief DIG Omar Shahid Hamid has written a letter to provincial police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, requesting him to initiate action, with help of relevant authorities, for the arrest of an alleged target killer of a political party in Belgium.

Talking to The News on Wednesday, he confirmed that he had written a letter to Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar, seeking action for mutual legal assistance from Belgium to get the custody of Saleem alias Saleem Belgium alias Saleem Baloch.

The letter reads: “As you are aware, sir, Saleem alias Belgium has, according to our intelligence sources, been running MQM-London’s target killing teams in Karachi. His direct involvement has been disclosed in at least three cases of terrorism. Additionally, he is also implicated in recruiting and raising funds for terrorist activities.

“Furthermore, the recent confessional statement (u/s 164 CrPC) of one Wahid Hussain alias Sodagar has also indicated Saleem Belgium’s involvement in a number of crimes in Europe as well. As per Wahid Hussain’s statement, Saleem Belgium is a citizen of Belgium and currently residing in London, close to Altaf Hussain. It is requested that this MLA be forwarded via MOFA and F1A to the Belgian authorities for action at their end.”

Legal basis

Citing the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, the European Convention on the Suppression of Terrorism, 1977, and the Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism, 2005, the letter further says, “Saleem Belgium alias Saleem Baloch is based in Europe. He is involved in planning and financing acts of terrorism against Pakistan from Belgium before and after receiving nationality of Belgium through political asylum. Saleem alias Saleem Belgium directly operates and gives orders to MQM-London target killing teams from abroad.

“He is known to use many different modes of communication including the popular WhatsApp services. He operates various urban terror gangs. He is known to give financial rewards to his gang members once they have committed a successful act of terrorism in Pakistan.”

According to the letter, on December 8, 2018, terrorists of the MQM-London attacked the Milad Conference organised by MQM-Pakistan following orders of Saleem alias Saleem Belgium in which many people suffered injuries. They particularly targeted leaders of the MQM-Pakistan, including Khawaja lzhar ul Hasan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Amir Khan and Faisal Sabzwari. An FIR of this attack was filed at the CTD Police Station Karachi, and Saleem has been declared absconder in this case.

On December 23, 2018, an office of the PSP was attacked by outlawed workers of the MQM-London in which one PSP worker, Muhammad Naeem, was killed, while Yasir and other workers were injured. After this act of terrorism, Saleem alias Saleem Belgium received appreciation from Altaf Hussain through WhatsApp. An FIR of this attack was lodged at the Rizvia Society Police Station in District Central, Karachi, and Salem Belgium has been declared proclaimed offender in this case.

On February 11, 2019, MQM-London target killers, on directions of Saleem Belgium, attacked Shakeel Ansari and Mohammad Azam in which Ansari was killed and Azam injured. An FIR of the attack was filed at the New Karachi Police Station, District Central, Saleem has been declared a proclaimed offender in this case.

DIG Omar Shahid Hamid said Saleem Belgium was involved in organized crimes, including acts of terrorism in Pakistan, and was still actively involved in regulating organised gangs in this regard. In order to curb the unabated terrorism, it was crucial to arrest the key perpetrators involved in such heinous crimes, he said.