Our protest will continue till we get permanent jobs, say school headmasters

As many as 957 headmasters of government schools who had passed the IBA test held in 2017 have been protesting outside the Sindh Assembly, demanding permanent jobs.

Though the Sindh government wants to consider the protesting headmasters as permanent employees, it seems helpless due to court orders. However, the protesters have vowed that they will continue their protest until the government accepts their demands.

These contractual headmasters set up a protest camp on the road in front of the Karachi Press Club some two weeks ago. During the protest, many times they tried to enter the red zone, but police would stop them. On Tuesday, while carrying placards in hands, and chanting slogans in favour of their demands, they tried to move to the red zone and stage a demonstration in front of the Sindh Assembly, but police stopped them from advancing towards the Arts Council roundabout.

Earlier this month, officials of the School and Literacy Department and the protesting headmasters had held talks. At the meeting, they had decided that the SELD would address the issues at the earliest. but after the meeting, the SELD officials were not able to reply to the protesting headmasters.

Now, the protesting headmasters are staging a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly. Their only demand is permanent status of their jobs. However, the provincial government has been offering them to appear in the Sindh Public Service Commission exams for getting permanent employment.

Talking with The News on Wednesday, one of the protesters said, “We have decided to boycott the Sindh Public Service Commission exams because we have already qualified the IBA test for the positions of headmasters. We also appeared before the interview panel formed by Sindh chief minister. “We the contractual headmasters have already fulfilled the required criteria besides completing the probationary period, but some of the officials want to induct their own people.” He said it was their joint decision that all contractual headmasters would continue their protest until the government met their demands.

Govt’s stance

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said the government was ready to make all these headmasters permanent, but due to the decisions given by the Sindh High Court’s Karachi and Hyderabad benches, neither the cabinet nor the government could do so.

All the protesting headmasters are fully aware that the decisions of the Sindh High Court Karachi and Hyderabad benches are separate and we are bound by the decisions of these two esteemed benches, he said.

“We have written to the chief justice of the Sindh High Court to take a final decision regarding the decisions of these two benches or to form a single bench and we are ready to implement whatever decision he decides; we will abide by it,” he said, adding the officials of the education department had already informed a delegation of protesting headmasters about this on Tuesday night.

The court decisions

The minister further said that these protesting headmasters know that they had been recruited on a contract basis under a World Bank programme in 2017 after passing the initial test at the IBA Sukkur. Those who were not recruited, they took the matter to the Sindh High Court filing a petition No. 2839/2017, in which it was stated that these recruitments were wrong.

In 2018, the Karachi bench of the Sindh High Court issued an order directing the chief secretary to scrutinise the recruits and submit a report within two months. It also directed that the decision of the famous Ali Azhar Khan Baloch case of the Supreme Court be followed in this case, under which the recruitment of 17th grade is to be done under the Sindh Public Service Commission.

Ghani said that since the case of Ali Azhar Khan Baloch was referred under the order of the Sindh High Court’s Karachi bench, we sent the case to the Sindh Public Service Commission to recruit all these headmasters under the commission.

As a result, some of the same headmasters went to the Sindh High Court’s Hyderabad bench. The court in its decision issued orders to the Sindh government not to remove these headmasters and to continue their salaries.

Ghani said that we are bound to implement the court decisions, but he asked which decision it should follow, the one made by the Karachi bench or that made by the Hyderabad bench. Likewise, their employment contracts were coming to an end, but due to the decision of the Hyderabad bench, the government extended these headmasters’ contracts for another six months.

The SHC Karachi bench in its judgment said that all these recruitments were wrong so they should be removed, and within two months these jobs should be given under the Sindh Public Service Commission. Therefore, Ghani said, we have also requested all these 957 headmasters to appear in the examinations of the Sindh commission.

“All these headmasters are capable and the schools in which they are performing their duties have improved the quality of education and we want to regulate all of them, but we are unable to do so due to court decisions. Also, some of these headmasters have also taken the matter to the Supreme Court. Their case is yet to be decided by the apex court.”

Assurance

On Tuesday night, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani met the representative delegation of the protesting headmasters. “It is true that all these headmasters should get permanent status of jobs, but we requested the headmasters to wait for the court decision and go and work in their respective schools so that the educational process does not stop,” said the education minister, adding the headmasters were fighting a legal battle in the courts and the government would fully implement whatever the courts decided.

He said the education department even assured these protesting teachers that if the court decides that all of the headmasters should be made permanent without taking the Sindh Public Service Commission exams, the department would not waste a minute in implementing the decision.

Replying to a question, he said that we have not fired these headmasters yet, and as per the decision of the Sindh High Court Hyderabad bench, their contracts have been extended for six months.

We have explained the commission and the government’s rules do not allow re-testing, but in this case, after the Karachi bench’s directive to implement the Ali Azhar Khan Baloch case, we will abide by it.

Disagreement

Responding to the statement of the education minister, a protesting headmaster said; “We were hired on a contractual basis for 89 days. Therefore, according to that contract, those who served at the education department for more than the prohibition period of 90 days are now eligible for permanent deployment. Because it was the Sindh government that extended the contracts, not the headmasters.”