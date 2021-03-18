Firms setting up waste-to-energy plants to get free land

The Sindh government has decided to provide free-of-charge land to the firms that will install plants to use the municipal waste of Karachi to generate clean electricity.

This decision was taken on Wednesday during a meeting that was held to finalise the policy to install waste-to-energy plants in the city. It was jointly chaired by Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

The meeting decided that besides providing free-of-charge land, the provincial government would also not levy any tax on the waste-to-energy projects that will usefully rid the city of its trash.

The meeting was informed that up to 35 megawatts of renewable electricity will be generated by the plants that will be installed at the landfill sites to use the municipal waste of the city.

The meeting decided that after Karachi, the project to set up waste-to-energy plants will be expanded to other cities of the province, while the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority will be approached for fixing the tariff.

The policy to install waste-to-energy plants at the landfill sites will be finalised and sent to the Sindh cabinet for final approval. The meeting was attended by LG Secretary Najam Shah, Energy Secretary Tariq Ali Shah and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board chief Zubair Ahmed Channa.

Thar power plant

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that this year an additional 660MW of electricity will be generated from the Thar coal power plant for the national grid. Briefing the members of the parliamentary committee on CPEC, he said the Thar coal power generation project has been producing inexpensive electricity compared to other energy projects in the country.

He also said that an airport has been established in Islamkot for the Thar coal energy project. He added that the project has the potential to transform the entire country. He invited the members of the parliamentary committee to visit Thar.