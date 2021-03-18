Robbers make off with Rs1m in yearâ€™s first bank heist

In the first bank heist of the year, armed robbers made off with over Rs1 million from a branch of a private bank in Karachi on Wednesday. The robbers managed to escape after injuring the bankâ€™s security guards.

The branch of the private bank where the robbery took place is located at Do-Minute Chowrangi in Sector 5 of North Karachi. Four men in shalwar kameez entered the bank, then took the staff members and customers as well as the security guards hostage at gunpoint.

Witnesses said the robbers fired at least two warning shots while entering the bank, following which they took all the people inside hostage, and they also injured the two security guards by hitting them with their guns. The guards have been identified as Khayal Khan and Sher Ali.

Witnesses also said the robbers had hidden their faces under masks and they had also fired shots in the air while making their escape. A video recorded by a citizen and circulating on social media shows the incident. Four suspects arrived at the bank at 11:07am, and two of them held the guards at the gate hostage while the other two went inside. They can also be seen firing shots.

Bilal Colony police said the bank management claimed the robbers had looted Rs1,035,000. Officials claimed an exchange of fire had taken place between the fleeing robbers and the police but the suspects left their motorbike behind and escaped on another snatched two-wheeler.

Police said three security guards were on duty at the bank, with two of them held hostage while the third one was in the bunker, adding that he could not retaliate as he had a repeating rifle. Officials said fingerprints were being obtained to help them trace and arrest the suspects. Police suspect a new group could have been behind the incident. Sindh police chief Mushtaq Mahar sought separate detailed reports from the West Zone DIG and the Criminal Investigation Agency DIG.