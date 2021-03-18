Covid-19 claims one more life, infects 384 others in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed one more life in Sindh during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the infectious disease in the province to 4,469 and showing a fatality rate of 1.7 per cent.

As many as 10,590 samples were tested and 384 people test positive, with the detection rate standing at 3.6 per cent, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 update report on Wednesday.

So far 3,172,228 tests have been conducted and 262,206 people have been diagnosed with the virus. Of them 96.6 per cent or 253,237 patients have recovered, including 196 overnight. Currently, the CM said, 4,500 patients were under treatment -- 4,206 in home isolation, nine at isolation centres and 285 at hospitals. The condition of 256 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 384 new cases, 150 were reported from Karachi: 41 from District East, 35 from District South, 27 from District Malir, 24 from District Central, 21 from District Korangi and two from District West.

Badin reported 39 cases, Hyderabad 27, Matiari 22, Sanghar 14, Tando Allahyar 13, Mirpurkhas 11, Kamber 10, Jacobabad eight, Nausheroferoze, Sujawal, Sukkur, Umerkot and Shikarpur seven each, Ghotki and Jamshoro six each, Khairpur five, Larkana three, Kashmore two and Dadu one. The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures put in place by his government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.