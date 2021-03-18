Micro smart lockdowns ordered in six UCs of District Central

The authorities have ordered micro smart lockdowns in six union councils of District Central after observing a significant number of Covid-19 cases being reported in those localities.

According to a notification issued from the office of the deputy commissioner of the district on Wednesday, lockdowns have been ordered in UC-3, UC-4, UC-5, UC-6, UC-8 and UC-9 for a two-week period until March 31.

The areas in these UCs are parts of Sector 5-F and Sector 5-L of North Karachi, Block-C, Block-D and Block-K of North Nazimabad, and Block-12, Block-14 and Block-15 of Gulberg, with the lockdowns ordered only in the affected streets.

The DC office said the lockdowns have been ordered on the recommendation of the district health officer in view of the emerging Covid-19 hotspots, as the second wave of infections appears to be gaining ground.

The notification also lists the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be enforced in the affected areas, such as anyone entering or leaving the lockdown areas will wear a mask without exception, while the movement of people residing in the affected areas will be

restricted.

According to the SOPs, only groceries and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open in these areas during specific timings, while all the other business activities will remain closed without exception.

The rules also state that all kinds of industrial units in these areas will remain closed, while no home deliveries or takeaways of any sort will be allowed from restaurants, fast food joints or other eateries.

The notification said that only one attendant, where extremely necessary, will

be allowed with a patient, while no private or family get-together will be allowed at home in the affected areas. Pillion riding and all public transport, including buses, taxis, rickshaws and ride-hailing service vehicles, will also not be allowed in the affected areas, according to the SOPs.