Ovechkin bags 718th goal, 6th on all-time NHL list

WASHINGTON: Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin moved up to sixth place in the NHL’s all-time goalscoring list on Tuesday, netting his 718th career goal in a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders.

The 35-year-old Russian ace passed Phil Esposito in the scoring rankings after bagging his 12th goal of the season on a power play with 4:36 left in the second period. Ovechkin’s 718th career goal came in his 1,177th regular season game for the Caps, where he has spent his most of his career since being recruited by the club with the No.1 pick in the 2004 Draft.

“It’s history. It’s pretty good numbers and happy to be in that category,” Ovechkin was quoted by the Washington Post as saying. “It’s done.