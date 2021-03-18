The US has requested the UN to convene a meeting to address the Afghan issue and evolve a joint strategy to advance peace process in this war-torn country. The US has asked the UN to invite ministers from Pakistan, China, Russia and India for this meeting. Pakistan, however, has already taken strong exception to the inclusion of India in the peace process. It has said that the country is playing the role of a ‘spoiler’.

It’s time Pakistan put its foot down and took a strong and firm position. In case India is invited to the UN meeting, Pakistan should simply boycott the meeting. Without the participation of Pakistan, the proposed meeting will be meaningless as the road to peace in Afghanistan goes through Pakistan.

Mohammad S Hasan

Karachi