There is a large number of juvenile prisoners in Pakistan. And while it is true that an offender should be punished for his crime regardless of his age, every prisoner has a right to a fair trial. In our country, almost 90 percent of juvenile prisoners don’t have access to a speedy trial.

Are we not destroying our country’s young people by not providing them an opportunity to prove their innocence? The government must address this issue and direct the authorities concerned to ensure that every prisoner receives a fair trial.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi