Opinion polls show PML-N ahead of PTI in NA-75 constituency

KARACHI: Three opinion polls show the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is ahead of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the NA-75 Sialkot-IV constituency of Daska, Geo News reported.

The surveys were carried out by Gallup Pakistan, IPSOS and Plus Consultants with a sample size of 1,000 voters, ahead of the by-election that will be held on April 10. The result for polling on February in the constituency was declared null and void after election officers in a number of polling stations went “missing”.

The Gallup survey showed that 36 per cent of PML-N voters and 32 per cent of PTI supporters were likely to vote for their respective parties. The survey also showed that close to 4 per cent of voters indicated that they may vote for the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). However, 18 per cent of voters are yet to decide who they will vote for and 3 per cent outright refused to take part in the process.

The IPSOS opinion poll showed that 45 per cent of the voters have shown their inclination to vote for the PML-N, while 27 per cent said they would back the PTI candidate, 5 per cent said they would vote for TLP. Interestingly, just like Gallup, 18 per cent of IPOSOS voters said they were indecisive and 4 per cent decided not to take part in the process at all.

According to the Pulse Consultants, 52 per cent pollsters expressed their preference for PML-N while 40 per cent pledged their support to the PTI. The poll also showed that 2 per cent of the voters said that they would cast their vote for the TLP, and 1 per cent expressed their preference for PPP and 4 per cent were indecisive about whom to support in the Daska by-polls, while 4 per cent refused to vote for any political party.

Regarding the difference observed between the PTI and PML-N supporters in all the three opinion polls, the Gallup Survey found the difference to be 4 per cent, while IPSOS found an 18 per cent difference and Pulse Consultants found the divide to be 12 per cent.

All the three companies said that the polls showed a reduction in the PML-N’s vote bank compared to the last two elections. They also noted that the PTI had made significant gains and seen an increase in its vote base.

According to Gallup Pakistan Survey, in 2018 the 49 per cent of PML-N supporters vowed to back their party, PTI was at 34 per cent, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan at 4 per cent.

During the Feb 19 Daska by-polls, 42 per cent expressed their intention to vote for the PML-N and an equal 42 per cent expressed a preference for PTI, while 7 per cent expressed their liking for Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

According to IPSOS Survey, ahead of the 2018 general election, 55 per cent pledged their support for the PML-N candidate, 32 per cent expressed a desire to cast vote for PTI, 5 per cent for Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and 2 per cent cited their support for independents and 1 per cent thought they would cast a ballot for PPP.

However, during the Feb 19 Daska by-polls, 51 per cent said that they voted for the PML-N, while 39 per cent shared that their vote went to the PTI, 6 per cent said they voted for Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and another 6 per cent voted for the independents.

On the other hand, Pulse Consultants found an expansion in the PML-N vote preference. In 2018, the PML-N vote preference was found to be 52 per cent, while 44 per cent expressed the intention to support PTI, TLP managed to get avowals of 3 per cent.

On the Feb 19 Daska by-polls, 54 per cent said they voted for the PML-N candidate, 41 per cent for PTI and 3 per cent favoured TLP and 1 per cent were found to prefer the PPP candidate.

All three survey companies found a large chunk of voters expressing a preference to cast their vote in the Daska by-polls. Gallup found 82 per cent voter readiness, IPSOS found 84 per cent and Pulse Consultants found 96 per cent of voters prepared to take part in the by-election.

In the upcoming Daska by-election, the Pulse Consultants found 88 per cent ready to take part in the election, 8 per cent were found indecisive and 4 per cent refused to take part in the election process.