India must take first step forward for talks: Imran‘

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged India to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions, and called on New Delhi to “take the first step forward”.

Addressing the launch of first annual Islamabad Security Dialogue, the Prime Minister said economic prosperity could not be sustained without peace in the neighbourhood, adding: “That is why my vision for the region is peace.”

He said Pakistan offered talks to India when the government came to power, but India’s unilateral and illegal action of August 5, 2019 had strained the environment for bilateral negotiations with Pakistan, adding that for an enabling environment, “India must take the first step forward”. The resolution of Kashmir issue through negotiation would be beneficial for both India and Pakistan, he said.

Pakistan was poised to become trade and transit hub for the extended region. He mentioned that Pakistan was situated at the confluence of two big markets, namely Iran for petroleum and also Central Asia besides an economically strong China.

On Afghanistan, Khan said Pakistan had the highest stakes in Afghan peace and vowed to continue extending assistance for a political settlement there. “Peace in Afghanistan is the key to unlocking the connectivity potential of the region,” he added.

He also said it was time for Pakistan to get a strong grip on its national security by expanding its domain to key areas including climate change, economic stability and food security, besides focusing on military strength.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for addressing the challenges of several non-traditional security threats confronting the general population. “A secure state is where common people own it and believe that they have stakes in it,” he said, pointing out that the “goals of national security cannot be achieved in an environment with handful of the affluent and a sea of the poor”.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the country’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies for their “remarkable role in making the nation feel secure” in tough situations, particularly in the wake of 9/11.

He termed food security a big challenge for Pakistan in the coming decades and expressed concern over the situation of importing four million tonnes wheat in a year. In April, he said, the government will launch a comprehensive strategy to address availability of food through accurate mapping of exact demand of the commodities.

On economic prosperity, he said the dollar inflow must be consistently greater than dollar outflow in order to expand the national resource pie for its use for human welfare and robust defence. He added that deficits lead to a weakening of the rupee, thus leading to inflation and poverty. The Prime Minister said under his government, the country was able to fight a debilitating current account deficit, increase exports and foreign direct investment.

On climate change, he warned that Pakistan was among the most vulnerable countries and said his government was making strenuous efforts in protecting the country. He mentioned the dedicated climate security programmes, including the internationally acknowledged Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project and expressed satisfaction for its inclusion in the Comprehensive Security Framework. Khan said his government had prioritised human welfare through the Ehsaas programme, where largest amount of cash transfers was made in the country’s history to the poor during the epidemic.

Earlier, the Prime Minister on the occasion launched the first of its kind Policy Advisory Portal developed by the National Security Division to engage over 100 think-tanks and academia in policy-making.

The Prime Minister congratulated the National Security Division for the initiative and termed it an example of the government’s commitment to inclusive decision-making.

The two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue is being attended by global and regional foreign policy experts and members of diplomatic corps with the main theme of Comprehensive Security Framework. Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will inaugurate the second day of the dialogue.