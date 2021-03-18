close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
A
March 18, 2021

Pakistan Day function

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam would organize a function in connection with ‘Pakistan Day’ today (Thursday).

The Former Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Kanwar Dilshad would be the chief guest on the occasion while Acting President of Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed will preside over the function.

