Pakistan Day function

Rawalpindi: Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam would organize a function in connection with ‘Pakistan Day’ today (Thursday).
The Former Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Kanwar Dilshad would be the chief guest on the occasion while Acting President of Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed will preside over the function.