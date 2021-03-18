MPCL Wins 1st prize for best employment practices

Islamabad: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has won first prize for Best Employment Practices in the category of Medium National Companies, at 8th Employer of the Year Award 2020, says a press release.

The award ceremony was organised by the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan. President Dr. Arif Alvi was the chief guest. This is the fourth year in a row that MPCL has won the 1st prize for Best Employment Practices.

The Awards recognise MPCL’s excellence in corporate, general management, HRM & employment practices, labour laws & core International Labour Standards compliance, working conditions, health and safety at work, CSR, training and skill development initiatives, compliance with social protection floors, strategic alignment with sustainable development goals and women empowerment. MD/CEO Mari Petroleum, Faheem Haider congratulated the team and said that MPCL takes pride in creating a safe work environment.