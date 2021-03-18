Hanbok: Exhibition of Korean traditional costume

Islamabad: At a time when entertainment and social events have become very few and limited to the audiences, Lt. Col. Kim Kyungsoo, the Defence Attache of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan organised a special exhibition and presentation to show the beauty of traditional Korean dress, ‘Hanbok’ at his residence.

The event was organised as part of ‘Korean Culture Day’, which afforded a chance to have a closer look at the Korean culture. With a limited number of guests observing compliance to the SOPs amid Covid-19 pandemic, the event was enthusiastically attended by the wives of the Defence Attaches and high ranking officials at the residence of Korean Defence Attaché in Islamabad.

The exhibition reflected that despite developing very past on modern lines, the Korean people are proud of their culture, family values, food and especially the traditional attire that is very unique.

Suh Sangpyo, the ambassador of Republic of Korea to Pakistan is a proud promoter of the culture and traditions of his country and has always been encouraging activities and events to promote and strengthen people-to people contact between Pakistan and Korea.

In the past the Korean embassy has arranged seminar titled ‘Hyecho in Gandhara-Footsteps of a Korean Monk’, visit of Gwangdae: the Korean traditional performing art troupe, taekwondo championships, film festivals, speech contests, K-Pop World Festival, Hangul Day, quiz on Korea and others.

The centre of attraction at the event was the depiction of making of Korean lanterns and display of Korean traditional costume, ‘Hanbok’.

“Hanbok has a history as colorful as the garments themselves. With unique Korean artistic significance, Hanbok is still donned today by the men, women and children on special occasions and holidays,” Lt. Col Kim Kyungsoo said. At the end of the event the guests were treated to Korean cuisine.