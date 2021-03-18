‘E-Police Desk’ for complaints registration inaugurated

Islamabad: Islamabad police have introduced a high tech ‘E-Police Desk’ system for registration of complaints without any human interaction and to get them resolved through prompt action.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman formally inaugurated the e-police desk in Super Market. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP City Zone, notables of the area and media personnel were also present on the occasion.

Islamabad police chief appreciated the efforts of SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer over his efforts to introduce this new system and said that citizens can lodge their complaints without any human interaction. He said that Islamabad police have introduced this new system for the first time in the history of Pakistan which is equipped with modern technology.

He said that citizens can get benefit from this system as they have no need to visit police stations for registration of complaints. In case of any untoward incident or mishap, the citizens can lodge reports there following which staff at police call center would contact them for immediate redressal and to further guide them.

The IGP said there is no need to meet anyone as complaints can be directly registered through it. Moreover, he said that emergency phone number is placed at desk and citizens can lodge complaints by calling the Police Call Centre.

He said that more such pickets with such e-police desks would be established throughout the district and citizens may lodge their complaints through it. He said that citizens would have to scan their NIC or type NIC number on this system following which entire data would display.