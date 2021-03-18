France provides soft loan for transport project

Islamabad: Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed, Ambassador of France Marc Barety and Country Director of the French Agency for Development (AFD) Philippe Steinmetz signed the Credit Financing Agreement valuing Euros 65 million to co-finance with ADB, AIIB and Green Climate Fund (GCF) the Karachi Bus Rapid Transport Red Line project.

The project agreement was signed by AFD, provincial transport and mass transit department, Sindh Mass Transit Authority and TransKarachi for implementation.

Beyond the 26.6km corridor infrastructure, this project is innovative in many ways. The substantial financial effort has been made by development agencies for a higher impact for people livelihoods. It will be one of the very first collaborative operations for AIIB and GCF in Pakistan on urban development.

For climate change mitigation, the choice has been made for the bio-methane hybrid bus technology powered by a dedicated waste methanisation plant. This technology combined with the massive transport supply will further limit CO2 emissions from the public transport system.

The holistic street approach has been adopted for this urban development project, including organization and facilities for the all public space along the BRT corridor.

It has gender and social inclusion dimensions through adoption of good practices in accessibility and gender mainstreaming. In addition, the project includes a support component for the transition of the existing bus sector with the integration of informal operators into the new system, which is an essential prerequisite for their proper and full commissioning.

France, through the French Agency for Development, is providing technical and financial support in energy and urban development sector in Pakistan, where Euros 850 million financial support has been committed since 2016.