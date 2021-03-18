3 deaths, 590 cases in a day

Rawalpindi: The third wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is continuing to hit population in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district severely as in the last 24 hours, another three patients have died of the illness while 590 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the region that is the highest number of cases reported in a day after December 4 last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the positivity rate from ICT has got to 8.4 per cent on Wednesday that is also the highest in the last three to four months. Confirmation of 590 more cases from the twin cities has taken tally to 63,059 that makes over 10.2 per cent of all COVID-19 cases so far reported from the country.

Another three deaths from the federal capital in the last 24 hours has taken the death toll from the region to 1,203 that is 8.8 per cent of total deaths so far caused by coronavirus illness in Pakistan.

It is important that the number of patients being tested positive from the region has been showing a tremendous increase for the last one week with reporting of 3,352 confirmed cases in the last seven days at an average of over 478 cases per day.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that in the last 24 hours, the virus claimed three more lives from ICT taking the death toll from the federal capital to 529. The virus has so far claimed as many as 674 lives from Rawalpindi district from where a total of 14,121 confirmed cases have been reported. From ICT, the total number of cases so far reported is 48,938 of which 44636 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases from ICT has become 3773 on Wednesday after the addition of 213 active cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 443 patients have been tested positive from ICT and 147 from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases of the illness from Rawalpindi district has got to 814 on Wednesday of which 105 patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 709 patients have been in isolation at their homes.