Spanish league president hopes fans can return after Easter

MADRID: Liga president Javier Tebas said on Wednesday he believed some fans could be allowed to return to the stadiums in Spain’s top two divisions in April.

“It’s been a year, we’ve learned a lot, and we hope that by the third week of April we can start to have a percentage back in the stadiums,” Tebas told a press breakfast, adding “if circumstances allow”.

Spain has suffered more than three million Covid-19 cases and 72,565 deaths but the infection rate has stabilised heading toward Holy Week, when Spaniards traditionally take holidays.

Easter Sunday falls on April 4 this year.

“Everyone is cautiously watching Easter, a key moment to see how things are going,” said Tebas, adding that it would provide an indication of whether fans could return.