Afghanistan thrash Zimbabwe by 48 runs in opening T20I

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan on Wednesday earned an emphatic 48-run win in the first Twenty20 International over a Zimbabwe side who were shown just how far behind they are in the shortest format.

Zimbabwe opted to chase on a surface that captain Sean Williams thought 170 would be competitive on, but their attack went on to concede 198, including 11 wides, against an Afghan top-order that took no prisoners. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz plundered a 44-ball 87, shared in an 80-run first-wicket stand with Karim Janat and 74-run second-wicket partnership with Asghar Afghan to ask Zimbabwe to chase a target they have never successfully got to in the past.

Afghanistan’s well-balanced attack shared wickets between seam and spin and it was Rashid Khan who headlined their effort once again. His 3 for 28 kept Zimbabwe in check and extended his already impressive T20 record. Since Rashid made his debut in October 2015, he has taken more T20 wickets than anyone else, with 92 to his name. Ish Sodhi is next on the list with 64.

Afghanistan have now won nine out of 10 T20Is against Zimbabwe.

Gurbaz enjoyed a rollicking start and scored 41 runs off the first 20 balls he faced but Zimbabwe had an early opportunity to end his innings. Gurbaz went on to score 87 and was on track for a century but did not meet the pitch of a Ryan Burl slower ball and top-edged to point, where Donald Tiripano held on.

Madhevere was in to bat at No. 7 and arrived at the crease with Zimbabwe all but out of the match, on 123 for 5 in the 17th over. With no runs to his name on the trip so far, he may have had his heart in his mouth when he drove the first ball he faced to extra cover, and it seemed to hang in the air a little longer than intended. But, he nudged the next one to square leg to complete his first single of the series. As Madhevere reached the non-striker’s end, he got a congratulatory fist bump from umpire Aleem Dar, who jokingly convinced him to raise his bat as well. It was a sheepish half-lift with folded arms but provided a rare moment of fun on an otherwise disappointing trip for the 20-year-old Madhevere. He added just one more run before he was dismissed lbw.

Zimbabwe’s nemesis from the Test series, Rashid, continued to trouble them and took the wicket that turned the match decisively in Afghanistan’s favour. Opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, playing in just his second T20I, set himself up well to bat through the innings and form the spine of Zimbabwe’s chase. Though he only scored at a rate of 118.91, he was strong against the short ball, especially those from Amir Hamza and energetic in his strike rotation.

Rashid greeted him with a googly which Kamunhukamwe played off the back foot, but when he tried to do it a second time, gave himself too much room, was beaten by pace and turn and bowled.

That wicket prompted a mini-collapse, with Zimbabwe losing five for 28 and their way in the chase. Rashid also bowled Richmond Mutumbani with a googly and Madhevere out lbw, missing a slog sweep.

Score Board

Zimbabwe won toss

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Tiripano b Burl 87

Karim Janat c Mutumbami b Ngarava 26

Asghar Afghan c Raza b Muzarabani 55

Mohammad Nabi c Mavuta b Ngarava 7

Rashid Khan c Mutumbami b Muzarabani 7

Najibullah Zadran not out 0

Usman Ghani not out 0

Extras: (lb4, w12) 16

Total; (Overs 20; 5 wkts) 198

Did not bat: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad

Fall: 1-80 (Janat), 2-154 (Gurbaz), 3-185 (Nabi), 4-192 (Asghar), 5-198 (Rashid)

Bowling: Raza 2-0-16-0, Ngarava 4-0-43-2 (w4), Muzarabani 4-0-38-2 (w2), Tiripano 4-0-46-0 (w4), Williams 1-0-14-0, Mavuta 2-0-13-0 (w2), Burl 3-0-24-1,

Zimbabwe

T. Kamunhukamwe b Rashid 44

T. Musakanda c sub (Zadran) b Fareed 18

S. Williams c Shahidi b Janat 22

Sikandar Raza c sub (Zadran) b Fareed 22

R. Burl b Janat 2

R. Mutumbami b Rashid 15

W. Madhevere lbw b Rashid 2

D. Tiripano not out 6

B. Mavuta not out 10

Extras: (b4, lb3, w2 9

Total: (Overs 20; 7 wkts) 150

Did not bat: B. Muzarabani, R. Ngarava

Fall: 1-38 (Musakanda), 2-83 (Williams), 3-106 (Kamunhukamwe), 4-111 (Burl), 5-124 (Raza), 6-133 (Mutumbami), 7-134 (Madhevere)

Bowling: Haq 3-0-27-0, Hamza 3-0-19-0, Fareed 4-0-31-2 (1w), Nabi 2-0-24-0, Janat 4-0-14-2, Rashid 4-0-28-3 (1w)

Result: Afghanistan won by 48 runs

Man of the Match: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Izatullah Safi (AFG)