Army whips Riaz Kamil Women FC as goalkeeper falls unconscious

KARACHI: Defending champions Army whipped minnows Riaz Kamil Women FC 9-0 in their match of the National Women Football Championship here at KMC Stadium.

During th match, the losers’ goalkeeper Nida Karim fell unconscious when she was hit in her face while failing to anticipate a heavy close-range drive.

After being given first aid, she was shifted to a nearby hospital and her condition was stable, said an official of Riaz Kamal Women FC. The official also said that her CT scan was also clear.

She has been discharged from hospital, a PFF spokesman said. But a source said she was still in hospital.

However, sources said that the ambulance took time to reach the spot. A ground source, meanwhile, said that the ambulance was present outside the ground.

A senior coach, who coaches one of the teams featuring in the event, said that it happened because there was a huge difference between the strength of both the teams.

“You know Riaz Kamil Women FC are a fresh club and their players are also inexperienced and lack strength. Army on the other hand, are a mighty club, and are defending the title so definitely such things will happen,” the coach said.

“The big issue is that 19 teams are featuring in the event and most of them lack experience. How can they resist against tough teams which have been playing for years?” the coach said.

He also pointed out that the ultraviolet rays are dangerous between 10am and 2pm, the time during which matches are held.

“FIFA allows associations to make some alterations in events regulations as per local environment by reducing field size and match duration if you have weak players who cannot play in standard conditions. But our Director Technical, who is a foreigner, does not know this,” the coach pointed out.

This was the third win on the trot for Army. Hajra Khan and Rameen Fareed scored a hat-trick each for Army while Eeshal Fayyaz, Swaiba Sarfraz and Rishail contributed one goal apiece in the Group C match.

Army are in a solid position at the top of the group standings with nine points.

JAFA Soccer Academy, who beat Young Rising Stars Layyah 4-0 at the KPT Stadium, are second in Group D with six points. For JAFA, Fatima scored a brace while Bismah and Kiran Fatima hit the remaining two goals.