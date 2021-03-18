PCB to pay for Tauseef’s treatment

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced it would bear the medical expenses of former Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed who suffered a heart attack the other day.

A PCB spokesperson said Tauseef is an asset of Pakistan cricket and would be taken care of.

Former spinner Tauseef is undergoing treatment at Punjab Institute of Cardiology. His angioplasty has been completed. According to Tauseef Ahmed’s nephew Saifuddin, he has been given two stents. He is still in the recovery centre. After 12 hours of observation, he will be transferred to another ward.

Saifuddin said that he did not face any problem in the hospital and hoped that Tauseef Ahmed would be discharged from the hospital soon. Tauseef suffered a heart attack during a wedding ceremony in Lahore on Sunday night.