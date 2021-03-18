Hakas and foghorns as Kiwis win America’s Cup

AUCKLAND: Team New Zealand sailed out from Auckland harbour Wednesday to the sounds of a Maori haka and returned to an almighty roar as they once again clinched the America’s Cup.

Even the sound of foghorns blaring from hundreds of boats could not drown out the cheers from tens of thousands of Kiwi fans celebrating their team’s victory in yachting’s most prestigious trophy.

Crowds thronged Auckland’s waterfront Viaduct precinct, with few signs New Zealand’s largest city emerged from Covid-19 lockdown just 11 days ago.

Notices urged spectators to scan into contact tracing apps, but that reminder of the virus did little to quell the party atmosphere among the maskless crowds.

With no social distancing needed in a country that has largely contained the virus, open-air bars and fan zones were packed shoulder-to-shoulder as crowds intently watched the race on big screens.

A lucky few queued up early to secure spots on charter boats heading out as part of a huge spectator fleet to view racing between team New Zealand and Italy’s Luna Rossa live on the water.

“The atmosphere is brilliant, electric,” Irishman Mark Moynahan said, celebrating an America’s Cup-St Patrick’s Day double.

“Being out of lockdown is fantastic. It feels like people are breathing again, enjoying themselves, which is what it’s all about.”