Amla and Sammy all praise for cricket talent in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: South African batting maestro Hashim Amla and West Indian cricket star Darren Sammy Wednesday were all praise for the cricket talent in Pakistan, saying that all the up and coming players only require persistent efforts and good coaching to earn international status.

Talking to media at the Shalimar Cricket Ground, which hosted Peshawar Zalmi’s virtual talent hunt programme and the trials, Amla said that Pakistan had cricket talent in abundance. Around 40 youngsters turned up for the final trials.

“I am really impressed to see the available talent in Pakistan. Even the youngsters who have been called for the final selection are good. What they need is consistent hard work, good coaching, and passion to do well to make a name for themselves and their country.”

“There is a need to back these youngsters and work on their talent. I think Zalmi is trying its best to pick the talent and bring the best to the fore,” Amla added.

MG Talent Hunt Programme also conducted trials in far-flung areas like Waziristan, Swat, Jamrud besides major cities of the country to pick the best talent for final trials.

While speaking on the occasion, Sammy said: “Pakistan is like my second home. I always enjoy my stay in Pakistan. These trials are meant to pick the future stars. Believe me there are some very good youngsters who need to work hard on their abilities. These trials are part of Zalmi’s efforts to spot the hidden talent.”

Zalmi conducted these trials to pick the best players for the final session following spotting their talent through video footage.

Sammy added that Zalmi had picked Hasan Ali in the emerging category for the inaugural PSL. “The PSL is a forum where you get spotted nationally and internationally. It helps the youngsters gain confidence and then bring the best out of him. Hasan improved by leaps and bounds after getting part of Zalmi’s family,” Sammy said.

The former West Indies captain, who led his side to World T20 triumph, also thanked the cricket fans in Pakistan for supporting him continuously.

“I always got special love from Pakistani people. That is why I have a special association with Pakistan and its cricket.”

Former Test cricketer Mohammad Akram, who is also Zalmi’s head coach now, supervised the trials. Also present on the occasion were Kamran Akmal and Wahab Riaz.

Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi while speaking on the occasion said that his franchise always made efforts to bring out the best from the country’s youth.

“It is a service to the Pakistan cricket as we go to every nook and corner of the country just to spot out and pick the best players for further trials. We would continue to perform this services for the betterment of Pakistan cricket. I have a firm belief that there is no dearth of talent in any sports in Pakistan. We only lack the facilities in remote areas, not the talent. By picking the youth at an early age we help them get into the mainstream cricket.”