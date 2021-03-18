PCB announces Balochistan, Sindh senior, U19 trials

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the senior and Under-19 City Cricket Association trials in Balochistan and Sindh.

The trials will commence from March 20 and will be conducted by the Cricket Association coaches and appointed members of the junior selection committee, the PCB said.

The players are required to report for the trials at 8am in white-coloured clothing. The trials will run from 9am till 6pm.

“Following the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab’s provincial governments’ decision to halt sporting activities, the schedule for the trials in the remaining four CAs (Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern and Southern Punjab) will be announced at a later stage,” the Board said.

The players who have registered themselves for the trials are required to bring their original CNICs and B-Forms along with the printed forms at the venues.

To ensure health and safety of all those involved, the PCB said, the government-issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are to be followed while at the venue.