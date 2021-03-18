PCB suffers more Covid-19 headache

KARACHI: Earlier this month, Pakistan’s cricket authorities were forced to indefinitely postpone the sixth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) after the so-called bio-secure bubble got burst.

A few weeks later, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to face Covid-19 problems as it was announced on Wednesday that an unnamed member of an extended Pakistan squad selected for the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe has tested positive.

“A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men’s national cricket team on Tuesday, 16 March. All squad members have tested negative, except for one player,” the Board announced in a media release.

“Those who have tested negative will now assemble in Lahore on Thursday, 18 March, for the training camp, which will commence at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

“The player who has tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence. If he tests negative, only then he will be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being retested.”

The PCB had ensured that all players entering Lahore from other parts of the city carry negative test reports after the first round of testing on March 16. The second round of tests would be conducted on Thursday at the team hotel. Players, and others, who return negative results can start training at the Gaddafi Stadium after that.

The player who has tested positive is also scheduled to have another test tomorrow at his residence. According to the PCB, he would be allowed to enter the team hotel only if he tests negative, but he has to complete an additional two-day isolation before taking another test, after which - if all is clear - he would be eligible to join the squad.

Pakistan named a large squad for the assignments in Africa, where they will play three ODIs and four T20Is in South Africa before moving to Zimbabwe, where they will play two Test matches and three T20Is.

The camp formally starts on March 19, with the larger pool of players expected to have a nets session, followed by two intra-squad 50-over matches on March 22 and 24.

The white-ball squad will leave for Johannesburg on a charter plane on March 26. The Rest of the players, who will only play the Tests in Zimbabwe, will join the squad later after flying across on a commercial flight to South Africa before boarding a charter flight to Zimbabwe.

This will be Pakistan’s first assignment after the PSL was postponed abruptly following seven positive Covid-19 cases.