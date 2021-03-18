‘Govt to provide cotton-specific subsidies to farmers’

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to provide cotton-specific subsidies to farmers to boost production of the industrial output expected at six million bales this year, food security minister said on Wednesday.

Minister for Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam said cotton growers need to be given confidence and relief and will be given incentives by the federal and provincial governments in form of cotton-specific subsidies.

“Subsidy on pesticides for whitefly and pink bollworm and subsidies on cotton seed will be given to cotton growers,” Imam said in a meeting.

The government will ensure that the subsidy reaches the farmers and does not get lost in the middle. Along with this, subsidy for tractors and loan markups and fertiliser will also be provided for farmers in general.

The minister advised against the mixing of cotton varieties as it lowers the quality of cotton and to reduce trash content in cotton that can lead to lower profitability. He also advised district wise monitoring of cotton growth and said a total of 6 million bales of cotton are expected to be grown this year.

Imam said there are three major varieties of cotton seed available in the country. Total 23,000 tons of certified cotton seeds are available with a germination percentage of 75 percent compared to a 47 percent germination rate last year. Punjab Seed Council has introduced 17 new varieties including a double-gene variety whereas Sindh has introduced 3 varieties, he said.

Ministers and secretaries of agriculture from all provinces were present at the meeting to revive, resuscitate and refresh cotton cultivation. In Sindh, out of 341 cotton gins, only about half are functioning due to declining cotton production.

Sindh provincial agriculture ministry said a sum of 3 billion rupees is estimated for the revival of cotton crop in the province in terms of research, genetic engineering amongst other services for the farmers. A minimum support price should be timely announced as an incentive for farmers, it was advised.

Punjab’s agricultural ministry’s representative pointed out the need for streamlining the availability of pesticide, availability of improved variety of seeds and the area-wise identification of varieties at hand.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s secretary for agriculture said Dera Ismail Khan cultivates cotton and incentives for cultivation to cotton farmers are essential. Ginning mills should be set up in the province to increase cotton cultivation following the model of sugar mills to increase production of sugar cane.

Balochistan’s representative said 17 districts of Balochistan are producing cotton and are currently in production stages.

Four districts of Balochistan are producing organic cotton and more organic cotton production is being promoted in Balochistan.

The Balochistan government is also signing memorandum of understanding with various companies to support the production of non-genetically modified cotton seeds.