Tariff rationalisation to strengthen industrial base: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood on Wednesday said the Ministry of Commerce was implementing a Make-in-Pakistan policy for rationalising the tariff structure to pursue import substitution and strengthen the industrial base.

Addressing the second session of the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue organised by the National Security Division, he said laid out the vision for economic security, consisting of industrial, energy, food and financial security along with connectivity and economic diplomacy. The session aimed to define the country's new strategic direction in line with the prime minister's vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world.

Dawood stressed that loss of economic security leads to the erosion of national sovereignty. “A large nation like Pakistan cannot depend on importing and trading, but it needs manufacturing based on technology and know-how.”

To create the needed industrial base, the adviser said the ministry was using tariff as a tool to stimulate industrial and economic activity instead of revenue-based approach of the past.

“History has shown that economic backwardness leads to social conflicts and political turmoil and thus weakens national security,” he said.

“Import substitution leads to creation of a critical mass and this leads to exports and a vibrant and large private sector. A particular point that is missing in our context is the concept of very large corporate groups. One can see enhanced economic security created in Korea, Malaysia.’’

He said that a strong industrial base has to be supported by energy, agricultural, food, and financial security, which were vital for overall economic security of the country.

Most countries build their economic security by trading with their neighbours, and the recent economic engagement with Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Central Asian Republics was a step in this direction.

Pakistan has been mostly suffering because of its strategic location and time has come to take advantage of this location instead of suffering because of it. “Our geo-strategic location has to be complemented with geo-economics,” he said.

He called on the forum to come up with “Economic Security Index” and a “Forecasting Model” incorporating important parameters of the economic security. He said that this would help realign the relationship between various elements of economic security and lay foundation for a strong economy with robust technology-driven industrial infrastructure.

The two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue would bring current and former officials and local and global policy experts under one roof to debate Pakistan's critical national security issues and generate ideas shaping worldwide society and the future of civilization.