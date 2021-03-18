Gold prices fall Rs750/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices dropped Rs750/tola to Rs106,400/tola in the local market, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Wednesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold declined Rs643 to Rs91,221, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $6 to $1,728/ounce.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,370/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,174.55, it added.