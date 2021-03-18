Exemption & evasion

LAHORE: Despite the government’s coming clean on the fact it’s the avoidance/evasion on the part of big businessmen that results in the slapping of indirect taxes the latter still claim to be totally tax-compliant.

The principle of equal taxation on all incomes is nowhere to be seen in Pakistan. Certain sectors are on extended tax holidays. House rent is considered as the income of the owner and is taxable. The income from agricultural land given on lease (rent) is considered agricultural income that is exempt from federal income tax.

The proposed amendment to tax the dividend income has been strongly opposed by the corporate sector. They call it double or triple taxation. They are just trying to distort the facts. They point out the corporate sector pays high corporate tax and its dividend income should not be taxed.

This is an absurd plea. The dividends are distributed among the shareholders. This dividend adds to their other incomes on which they pay taxes but up till now there was waiver on dividend income. Why should the dividend income be exempted?

A salaried person pays income tax on his salary and any other income that he/she earns additionally from other sources. Their additional income is not exempt from income tax then why should the dividend income be exempted for the shareholders. The businessmen quote examples of economies where dividend income is exempted but there are also countries where there are no exemptions. This in fact is one of the conditions of IMF that almost invariably favours the corporate businesses.

The confession regarding excessive indirect taxation is a failure of tax machinery that even collects 75 percent of the income tax indirectly under the withholding tax regime. The listed companies do properly document their accounts and do not consider the advance income tax as their cost.

However those that do not maintain proper accounts consider the advance tax they pay at the time of imports, supplies or purchases as part of their business cost. They recover this cost from the consumers and thus practically pay no taxes at all. Consumers’ pay higher prices for goods and services they get from non-corporate sectors that pay income tax in withholding mode. Consumers would continue to suffer until the tax department was efficient enough to accept all tax returns with complete documentation.

Businesses protested the PM statement on avoidance of taxes by them. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in fact claimed that barring a few most businesses are fully tax-compliant. In tax-compliant cultures every shop, stock, and factory is open to surprise inspection by tax authorities.

Tax auditors are at liberty to audit the accounts of any businessmen any time. This is not so in Pakistan. Raids by tax officials in markets, factories and inventories and stocks are fiercely resisted by all chambers of commerce and industries.

The do not want a proper audit of sales and income tax. They ask the federal board of revenue to accept the tax returns filed by them without proper scrutiny.

Taxpayers must be accountable about the source of his/her income. There must be clarity in the accounts maintained by the taxpayer. The businesses should not be afraid of scrutiny of their accounts, stocks or production. Every economic activity should be done transparently. There should be no sacred cows. Violation of every law should be stopped. Manufacturers must not only be socially but also environmentally-compliant.

Tax noncompliance has reached a stage where no tax apparatus can keep physical tabs on all the economic activities. Fortunately the technology has advanced to a stage where it is now possible to oversee most of the economic activities. Tax noncompliance has been accompanied with a very strong rent seeking culture. Both the tax evaders and rent seekers are a lethal combination that defeat all efforts to properly document and tax businesses.

The information technology solutions and monitoring cannot be entrusted to the rent-seekers. It must be handled by a new set of dedicated experts having no connection with FBR. They should at random choose any manufacturing unit, supplier, importer, or trader and properly scrutinise their business model. They should then compare the taxes and production declared by them to FBR. The FBR officials then should be assigned the task of scrutinising their accounts.

The findings of FBR officials should then be matched with what the technology revealed. If the findings differ too much the FBR staff must be removed from the service being either incompetent or bribed. This practice should be continued discretely to eradicate black sheep from FBR. Those are increasing collection through proper documentation should be rewarded accordingly. The political will needed for this will be decisive here.