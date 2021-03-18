FDI declines 30 percent to $1.30 billion in July-Feb

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign direct investment dropped 30 percent to $1.300 billion in the eight months of the current fiscal year, the central bank’s data showed on Wednesday.

FDI stood at $1.854 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The country drew $155.1 million in FDI in February, down 44 percent from a year earlier. The direct investment inflows to the country declined 20 percent on a month-on-month basis in February.

FDI inflows from China and Hong Kong fell from a year earlier, and those from Netherlands and the United Kingdom increased in July-February FY2021, the State Bank of Pakistan’s figures revealed.

The net FDI inflows from China declined to $493.9 million in July-February FY2021 from $654.8 million a year ago and from Hong Kong they fell to $106.3 million from $134.3 million.

But inflows from Netherlands rose to $117.8 million from $73.5 million.

Oil and gas explorations inflows were $142.0 million in July-February FY2021, down from $205.5 million a year earlier.

Though, the power sector was the largest recipient of FDI, the investment from China to finance the energy projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) slowed down.

FDI in this sector slightly rose to $536.7 million in July-February FY2021 from $533.1 million a year ago.

Telecommunications sector pulled $24 million FDI from the country in the eight months of this fiscal year, compared with an inflow of $451.7 million last year.

FDI in financial businesses marginally increased to $196.9 million from $194.7 million.

Analysts said the FDI in Pakistan declined due to slowdown in the world economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, which sapped inflows.

Investments in energy and infrastructure projects under CPEC have also slowed down.

Analysts see the prospects of Pakistan’s FDI optimistic due to the resumption of the $6 billion IMF bailout programme and the positive economic outlook due to some measures taken by the SBP.

Industry sources said many foreign investors have shown their interest to make investment in service, hospitality, food and consumer goods’ sectors of the country in times to come.