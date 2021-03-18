Archroma, NED varsity sign deal

KARACHI: Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, on

Wednesday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with NED University of Engineering & Technology (NED) in Pakistan, a statement said.

The memorandum will pave the way for cooperation initially for a five-year period, it added.

The partnership will explore innovations in up-scaling textile research with futuristic visualisation enabling textile industry in Pakistan to align itself with the fast pace of global advancements.

Another important aspect of this collaboration will be research in other fields of engineering, ie, chemistry, civil and industrial.

Both partners will hold joint sessions to prepare students for challenges of the industry through in-house training sessions, developmental projects, research in textile applications and process innovative methodologies by pioneering value additions. The Archroma Center of Excellence in Karachi will play a vital role wherein faculty members of NED will be able to work in the textile applications lab to cater to their need based tailor made programmes and students will continue internship placement programmes, it added.