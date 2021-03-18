Stocks pick up as long march postponed

KARACHI: Stocks rallied on Wednesday as opposition’s infighting shored up hopes the existing political status quo was intact for now because the virus-ravaged economy was not ready for any shocks, dealers said.

Topline Securities in a note said equities clawed back the gains with the KSE-100 Index closing at 45,450 points, up 1.32 percent or 593.25 points, while on day-on-day basis traded volume increased 24.9 percent to 510.13 million shares and value jumped 24.7 percent to Rs24.9 billion.

“Over the past four days the market has recovered 2,671pts (6.24 percent) against 3,057pts lost amidst the senate elections. The rally is attributable to easing political noise owed to delay of the Long March coupled with an expectation of a status quo in the upcoming monetary policy,” the brokerage said.

KSE-30 shares index gained 1.35 percent or 250.7 points to close at 18,878.72 points.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish led by scrips across the board as investor weighed easing political noise and upbeat large-scale manufacturing data.

Opposition’s calling off the protests, rupee recovery, and likely status quo in key policy rate this week kept the PSX on the roll, Mehanti said.

As many as 415 scrips were active of which 320 advanced, 76 declined and 19 remained unchanged.

Arsalan Soomro at KASB Securities said excitement continued at the market as investors rejoiced PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari’s tying their lawmakers’ resignations from the parliament to the return of former premier Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

Sensing a crack within PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) - leading to delay in the long march scheduled for 26th March - investors breathed a sigh of relief, Soomro said.

Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said bulls dominated emerged following the PDM’s sheving their long march.

Technology and cement sector were in the limelight today.

TRG Pakistan gained 6.7 percent, Netsol 1.8 percent, and AVN Technologies ended 7.5 percent stronger.

Pioneer Cement was up 1.6 percent, D.G Khan Cement 1.6 percent, Kohat Cement 3.2 percent, and Power Cement closed 1.3 percent higher.

Banking sector followed the same trend with Faysal Bank surging 4.8 percent, United Bank (UBL) 4.0 percent, Habib Bank 2.2 percent, and MCB Bank securing 1.4 percent.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said the stocks continued ramping up their recovery as political uncertainties were seen easing after the PDM put their plans for countrywide demonstration in abeyance.

“Resultantly, investors took interest across the board with particular focus on tech stocks, followed by banks, cement, oil and gas marketing companies, and energy sectors,” the analyst said.

Rupee’s persistent appreciation also contributed to the positivity, along with news that government was engaging banks to launch international bonds for external financing, he added.

Analysts expect this green spell to linger on as the government gears up for implementing IMF-suggested reforms and paves way for IMF’s tranche and global bonds issuance.

Among top gainers were Sunrays Textile, up Rs63.74 to close at Rs936.74/share, and Indus Motor Company up Rs52.09 to close at Rs1,081.05/share.

Rafhan Maize, down Rs149.01 to close at Rs9,749.99/share and Philip Morris Pakistan, down Rs75 to end at Rs1,200/share, were among the worst losers of the day.

TRG Pakistan posted highest volumes with 34.42 million shares, followed by Byco Petroleum with 32.41 million shares, and Pakistan Refinery trading 26.73 million shares.