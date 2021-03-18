Animals are not props

A local entertainment show uses rabbits as props, which is incredibly distressing for the poor animals. The concept of using animals for entertainment purposes is extremely unethical. Rabbits have weak hearts, and they get scared easily. Any change in their environment and their transportation to and from the set location can make them depressed and sick. They can even have a heart attack because of loud noises. The show host can surely do better than asking his guests to hold the rabbits only for the show’s ratings. Those who watch the show should have the decency to call out this blatant animal cruelty. Even though this issue was highlighted on many social media platforms, the show creators didn’t pay any attention to it. The relevant authorities are requested to have a look into this issue and do something to put an end to animal cruelty.

Khadija Ali Khan

Karachi