Condemnable act

A renowned eye surgeon who works at Karachi’s privately run hospital was physically assaulted by a patient’s family member over a minor, common and curable surgical complication. Such shameful incidents not only undermine the determination of countless aspiring and serving doctors (including myself), but also encourage talented professionals to seek opportunities abroad. Our nation isn’t really doing much to appreciate medical professionals – the people who sacrifice their sleep, health and even lives (as in the Covid-19 situation) in the line of duty.

The least we can do is to condemn this incident and request the higher authorities to take strict action against the perpetrator. I am fearful that we, health professionals, might one day encounter the same fate in the line of duty.

Farwa Ayub

Sialkot