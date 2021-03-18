close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
March 18, 2021

Unity is strength

March 18, 2021

The PDM has decided to postpone its long march which was scheduled to take place on March 26. The alliance of the 11 political parties has, undoubtedly, wasted the nation’s time as its objectives were not to take positive steps for the welfare of people but to pursue personal interests.

The incumbent government and the opposition parties must join hands to work towards Pakistan’s progress and growth without cursing each other.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

