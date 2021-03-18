Awaran Planting olives

While launching the olive plantation drive in Nowshera on March 15, 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the country has the immense potential for the plantation of olive trees because of its suitable topography and climate. He added that the government plans to plant 50 million olive trees in the country as part of the 10 billion trees tsunami programme. It merits a mention that olive plantation can help tackle the country’s food crisis.

Water-scarce areas offer the perfect environment for low-irrigation olive farming. The olive plantation project will generate employment opportunities for locals. Also, the country is spending a lot of money on buying edible oil from abroad. The import bill can be reduced with the local production of olive oil.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar