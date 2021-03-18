close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
March 18, 2021

Rising cases

Newspost

 
The third wave of Covid-19, which is more lethal, has reached the country. The number of cases has been increasing across the country at a rapid pace. However, the only thing which can save us from this deadly virus is SOPs.

We must strictly follow SOPs strictly to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Sameer Aslam

